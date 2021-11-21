McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $520,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $341.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

