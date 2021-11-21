CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

