Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $914.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $900.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $891.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.