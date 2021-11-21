First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 157.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.