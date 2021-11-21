Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 166 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 187,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Apple by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 351,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,991,000 after buying an additional 157,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $161.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

