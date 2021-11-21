Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average of $263.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

