Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 260,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

