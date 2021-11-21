Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.60. The company had a trading volume of 431,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

