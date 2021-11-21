Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,154 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

