Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after purchasing an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.90 and a one year high of $241.06.

