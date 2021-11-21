Terra Virtua Kolect One Day Volume Reaches $80.35 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $231.23 million and approximately $80.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00235449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00088240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 573,330,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

