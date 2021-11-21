$127.60 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post sales of $127.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.48 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,023. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

