Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.