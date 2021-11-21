Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

WTBDY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,692. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

