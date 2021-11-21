Bitcoin Cash Hits One Day Volume of $1.04 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.96 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $579.76 or 0.00978253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,264.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00270558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00027884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,906,544 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

