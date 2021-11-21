Renasant Bank Sells 174 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

ZTS opened at $226.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day moving average of $196.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

