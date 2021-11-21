Renasant Bank Has $461,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Renasant Bank decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $387.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.86 and a 200-day moving average of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $222.63 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

