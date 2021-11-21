Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 281,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

