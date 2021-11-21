Level Four Financial LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

