Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Decreases By 24.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 14th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $11,148,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $8,521,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,230. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

