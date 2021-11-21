KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

