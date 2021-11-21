DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 1,196,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,588. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

