Lition Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 350.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Lition has a total market capitalization of $582,587.92 and approximately $133,367.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded up 145.6% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lition

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

