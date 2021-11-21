Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

