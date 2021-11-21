Critical Contrast: Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sturgis Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 8 0 2.89

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.32 $6.01 million $2.89 6.57 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.78 $312.32 million $6.47 15.71

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 18.69% N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44%

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Sturgis Bancorp on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

