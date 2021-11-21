SparksPay (SPK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $45,058.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,769,903 coins and its circulating supply is 10,558,276 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

