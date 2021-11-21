Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,030,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 458.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $2,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $548,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.