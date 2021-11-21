Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.