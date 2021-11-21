Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $976,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $973,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,182. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

