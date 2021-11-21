Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $322.52 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.60 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.17.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.