BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.
Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.16. 991,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.14.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.