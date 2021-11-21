BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.422-$2.542 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.54 billion-$19.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.16. 991,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.