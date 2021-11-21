Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $276,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.27 and its 200-day moving average is $391.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

