Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Declines By 33.0%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,881. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

