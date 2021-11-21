Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declines By 33.3%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $8,428,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

