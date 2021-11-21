Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Decreases By 33.3%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FOXW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,649. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.