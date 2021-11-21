Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.