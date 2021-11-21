Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,076,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.30 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

