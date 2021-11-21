Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.40. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

