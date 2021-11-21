Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $332.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,238,532 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

