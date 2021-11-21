Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,397.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

