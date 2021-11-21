HYA Advisors Inc Has $872,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 565,315 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 138,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

