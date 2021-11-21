Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to report sales of $106.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.24 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $121.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $449.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $436.18 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $447.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE:APTS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 338,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

