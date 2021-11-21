$0.33 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $235,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

