-$0.26 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 9,863,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,513,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

