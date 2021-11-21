-$0.12 EPS Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLTA. Roth Capital began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $99,000.

VLTA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. 2,120,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,406. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

