Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $44.04

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Bank of America by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 48,360,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,305,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

