Level Four Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $346.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

