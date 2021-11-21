Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

RBA stock opened at C$92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$64.17 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.