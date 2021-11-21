Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $644.50 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $433.38 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $585.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

