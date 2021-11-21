Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

